3 hurt in knife attack at child care facility in Oita

OITA —

A 9-year-old boy and two female teachers were hurt Friday at a child care facility in a city in Oita Prefecture after a knife-wielding man entered the school and attacked them, police and firefighters said.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, they said. Kenta Iba, 32, was restrained by the police near the Yokkaichi Kodomoen facility in Usa, and immediately arrested.

The boy, a third-grade elementary school student, suffered bruises to his face after Iba hit him with a bamboo sword, while a 41-year-old head nurse and a 70-year-old nurse sustained face and wrist cuts from the attacker’s knife, the city’s fire department said.

The boy was among 27 elementary school students apparently staying at the facility during spring break, according to the city government. More than 20 facility personnel were also there, while there were no kindergarten children at the time.

Iba, an unemployed resident living near the facility, was carrying a survival knife with a 19-centimeter blade, the police said.

He shouted something upon entering the school, said the police, who will study whether the attacker is mentally competent to be held responsible for his action.

Wearing a helmet which covered his face, the attacker was brandishing a knife when he ran after the children and teachers fleeing from the facility.

After the victims sought help from a welfare facility in front of the school, three male workers at the facility tried to protect them from Iba, the police and facility officials said.

Iba panicked and fled the scene, but the police eventually caught him.

© KYODO