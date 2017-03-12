3 killed in fire at disabled people's facility; suspect held

MATSUYAMA —

Police arrested a resident of a facility for the disabled in western Japan on Sunday on suspicion that she started a fire which led to the death of three fellow residents.

Police said they were in the process of identifying three bodies, believed to be two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s who were unaccounted for after the fire, which started before 1 a.m. Sunday in a building at the facility in Matsuno, Ehime Prefecture.

According to police, Chifumi Zenke, a 49-year-old resident, admitted starting a fire in her room at the Hidamari 3 facility where eight residents and a care worker were staying at the time.

The facility, which is run by a nonprofit organization, is for people with mental or physical disabilities. The operator, Mikotokai, had recently begun installing a fire sprinkler system, but the incident occurred before the work had been completed, local firefighters said.

