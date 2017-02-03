3 men held over theft of 91 vehicles in Tokyo, 10 prefectures

TOKYO —

Police have arrested three men over the theft and resale of 91 cars and a truck in Tokyo and 10 prefectures over the past two years.

The three men, who all live in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, have admitted to the charge, police said, adding that total value of the stolen vehicles was about 237.6 million yen, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the vehicles were stolen in Tokyo, Chiba, Gunma, Tochigi and Ibaraki prefectures, as well as the Tohoku region, between July 2015 and October 2016. Police named Yoshiro Sato, 46, as the ringleader of the group. Police quoted Sato as saying they placed forged license plates on the stolen vehicles and then sold them as used cars for an average of 550,000 yen.

The group stole the vehicles from used car lots as well as cars parked on the street.

Japan Today