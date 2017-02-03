3 men held over theft of 91 vehicles in Tokyo, 10 prefectures

TOKYO —
Police have arrested three men over the theft and resale of 91 cars and a truck in Tokyo and 10 prefectures over the past two years.
The three men, who all live in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, have admitted to the charge, police said, adding that total value of the stolen vehicles was about 237.6 million yen, Fuji TV reported.
According to police, the vehicles were stolen in Tokyo, Chiba, Gunma, Tochigi and Ibaraki prefectures, as well as the Tohoku region, between July 2015 and October 2016. Police named Yoshiro Sato, 46, as the ringleader of the group. Police quoted Sato as saying they placed forged license plates on the stolen vehicles and then sold them as used cars for an average of 550,000 yen.
The group stole the vehicles from used car lots as well as cars parked on the street.
Yubaru
Buyer beware..... If it's too good to be true, it probably is.
Disillusioned
The must be a lot of extremely gullible car buyers out there for these guys to have sold so many. If the cars had forged plates, they must have also had a shakken-sho (registration form) to go with them, which has the number plate clearly printed on it. if the cars are sold without plates the buyer should have had the common sense to check the chassis number with the police.
ScifiBuilds
Most likely already on their way to Africa, ME or China either whole or as parts.
Seirei Tobimatsu
A man and woman posed as police investigating my son's "accident" Honda S2000. Showed fake credentials. Car key was forged by mechanic at unofficial (not manufacturer's) carshop. That night they drove off . Hope some security cameras along the route caught and traced them.
sakurasuki
@seirei sorry to hear that. I heard there are impostor with fake credential out there but I never heard before you post your comment their target are vehicles. Is it possible that you're referring the same people that mentioned in this news?
