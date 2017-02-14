3 students injured after being hit by car; driver arrested

OSAKA —

A group of elementary school children walking home from school were hit by a car, which left three of them injured, in Nose, Osaka, on Monday afternoon. Police arrested the driver of the car, Keiko Yamaoka, 61, and charged her with reckless driving resulting in injury.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Fuji TV reported that a group of 10 elementary students were on a pedestrian crossing when Yamaoka’s car went through a red light and hit them. A 12-year-old girl suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital unconscious. A seven year-old boy and one other child also sustained injuries, but all three were in a stable condition Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police investigations, Yamaoka was heading to a nursing care facility, where she currently works part-time. She was quoted as saying she was looking off into the distance, and not right in front of her, when she hit the children.

