3 students injured after being hit by car; driver arrested

OSAKA —

A group of elementary school children walking home from school were hit by a car, which left three of them injured, in Nose, Osaka, on Monday afternoon. Police arrested the driver of the car, Keiko Yamaoka, 61, and charged her with reckless driving resulting in injury.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Fuji TV reported that a group of 10 elementary students were on a pedestrian crossing when Yamaoka’s car went through a red light and hit them. A 12-year-old girl suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital unconscious. A seven year-old boy and one other child also sustained injuries, but all three were in a stable condition Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police investigations, Yamaoka was heading to a nursing care facility, where she currently works part-time. She was quoted as saying she was looking off into the distance, and not right in front of her, when she hit the children. 

    HaiDesu

    I hope the injured kids will heal quickly and fully not just physically but also from the mental trauma. I think they will be very sensitive to walking across streets now.

    gaijin playa

    she needs to be locked up. it couldve been much worse. revoke her license, fire her and send her to prison for at least 1 year. really needs to be harsher punishments for this. Keiko, you are an absolute disgrace

    papigiulio

    Yamaoka’s car went through a red light and hit them.

    I've said it before but it's really time for the government to do something about the red lights law, heavy fines/punishment. Red means STOP. Not, rush it.

