3-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck; driver arrested

TOKYO —

Police in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward have arrested the 68-year-old driver of a truck that hit and killed a 3-year-old boy riding a bicycle on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:55 p.m. Fuji TV reported that Masafumi Ichido was driving a 2-ton truck when he hit Daiki Monma. The boy was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Police said Ichido has been charged with negligent driving resulting in death. 

2 Comments

  • -1

    gaijin playa

    was the boy riding his bike alone on a busy road? if so, the parents need to be held responsible too.

  • 1

    Dan Lewis

    Not enough info to say anything other than it is a tragedy.

