3-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck; driver arrested

TOKYO —
Police in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward have arrested the 68-year-old driver of a truck that hit and killed a 3-year-old boy riding a bicycle on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:55 p.m. Fuji TV reported that Masafumi Ichido was driving a 2-ton truck when he hit Daiki Monma. The boy was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.
Police said Ichido has been charged with negligent driving resulting in death.
Japan Today
Order by Time Order by Popularity
2 Comments
Login to comment
-1
gaijin playa
was the boy riding his bike alone on a busy road? if so, the parents need to be held responsible too.
1
Dan Lewis
Not enough info to say anything other than it is a tragedy.
Back to top