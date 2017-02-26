34-year-man arrested on suspicion of abusing 6-month-old son

SAPPORO —

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his 6-month-old son.

According to police, the suspect, Mitsuru Homma, shook his son violently and threw him to the floor at their apartment in Nishi Ward on Jan 29, Fuji TV reported. Homma’s wife, who wasn’t home at the time, noticed something wrong with the boy, who is the couple’s second son, and took him to a hospital, where doctors diagnosed him as suffering from a subdural hematoma and broken bone in his right thigh.

The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said the child recovered consciousness earlier this month and is in a stable condition.

Homma, who was arrested Saturday, has admitted to the charge and was quoted by police as saying he got carried away.

Japan Today