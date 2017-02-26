34-year-man arrested on suspicion of abusing 6-month-old son

SAPPORO —

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his 6-month-old son.

According to police, the suspect, Mitsuru Homma, shook his son violently and threw him to the floor at their apartment in Nishi Ward on Jan 29, Fuji TV reported. Homma’s wife, who wasn’t home at the time, noticed something wrong with the boy, who is the couple’s second son, and took him to a hospital, where doctors diagnosed him as suffering from a subdural hematoma and broken bone in his right thigh.

The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said the child recovered consciousness earlier this month and is in a stable condition.

Homma, who was arrested Saturday, has admitted to the charge and was quoted by police as saying he got carried away. 

1 Comment

  • -1

    zones2surf

    Thank heavens the boy is OK.

    Got carried away"??

    Well, I was reading a bedtime story to my 3 year old son this evening. And it incorporated a variation of the Golden Rule. You know, the " do to others what you want them to do to you" idea.

    So, right, Homma-san, shall we get some big policeman to shake you violently and throw you to the ground.... maybe from the 2nd Floor?? Sound about fair, given what you did.... I mean, you know how the police can just get carried away....

