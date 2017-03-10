4 arrested for falsely registering Chinese child's father as Japanese

TOKYO —

Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in falsely registering that a child born to Chinese parents was born to a Japanese father and Chinese mother, so that the mother and child could stay in Japan, police said Thursday.

Takuji Mitsuda, 48, a recycled-goods shop owner in Tokyo, is alleged to have arranged for a Japanese man to claim to be the father of a child born to a Chinese couple. The child’s real father offered Mitsuda about 600,000 yen ($5,200) to make the arrangements, police said.

After the child’s birth was registered with the Toshima Ward office in Tokyo in February 2014, the child obtained Japanese nationality and the mother obtained residency status as a parent. The real father, now 27, was deported to China in November 2014 for overstaying his visa.

The child’s mother, 27-year-old Yuan Shuang, and 54-year-old Shinji Takahashi, a construction worker from Saitama Prefecture who was falsely registered as the child’s father, have also been arrested, along with Hidekazu Kamiyama, 52, who allegedly introduced Takahashi to Mitsuda.

Yuan told police she wanted to obtain residency status to stay in Japan, an investigative source said.

