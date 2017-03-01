4 family members found dead in Shizuoka in suspected murder-suicide

SHIZUOKA —
A 57-year-old woman, one of her daughters and her two grandchildren were found dead at their home in Shizuoka early Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.
Another daughter of Atsuko Horiike who lived with the four found them dead when she returned from work, and has told police she believes her 31-year-old sister killed the others before committing suicide.
All four people had stab wounds, and a knife believed to be the murder weapon was found in the apartment, they said.
The two slain children were the 13-year-old son of the daughter found dead, and the 8-year-old son of her sister, aged in her 20s, who found the bodies.
