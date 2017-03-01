4 family members found dead in Shizuoka in suspected murder-suicide

Crime ( 0 )

SHIZUOKA —

A 57-year-old woman, one of her daughters and her two grandchildren were found dead at their home in Shizuoka early Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Another daughter of Atsuko Horiike who lived with the four found them dead when she returned from work, and has told police she believes her 31-year-old sister killed the others before committing suicide.

All four people had stab wounds, and a knife believed to be the murder weapon was found in the apartment, they said.

The two slain children were the 13-year-old son of the daughter found dead, and the 8-year-old son of her sister, aged in her 20s, who found the bodies.

© KYODO

Back to top

0 Comments

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Nishimachi International School Outreach Scholarship- In Concert!

Nishimachi International School Outreach Scholarship- In Concert!

Nishimachi International SchoolInternational Schools

Study in Tokyo! See what it's like to be a student at TUJ.

Study in Tokyo! See what it's like to be a student at TUJ.

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Crime

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search