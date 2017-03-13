4 taxi drivers robbed at knifepoint in Tokyo

TOKYO —

Four taxi drivers were robbed at knifepoint by a man believed to be the same passenger in Tokyo’s Sumida, Shinagawa and Shibuya wards on Friday and Saturday nights.

According to police, at around 10 p.m. Saturday night, a man got into a taxi in Tachibana, Sumida Ward, and after a few minutes, threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money, Fuji TV reported. He took 4,000 yen, ordered the driver to stop and then fled.

About 20 minutes later, one kilometer away in Oshiage, a male passenger threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money, getting away with 10,000 yen.

Both drivers described the man as being in his 30s. He was wearing a black cap and scarf.

Police said the same man may also be responsible for robbing two taxi drivers and Shibuya and Shinagawa wards on Friday night. In the Shinagawa incident, the man stole taxi vouchers at knifepoint. A short time later in Shibuya, a taxi driver was robbed of 90,000 yen by a male passenger who threatened him with a knife.

Japan Today