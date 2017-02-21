40-year-old man arrested for pouring dirty liquid on high school girl

SAITAMA —

Police in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old man for pouring a dirty liquid on a female high school student’s shoulder.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:10 on Friday on the steps at Kasukabe Station. Fuji TV said the suspect, identified as Kazunari Omiya, a part-time worker, came up behind the girl and poured the liquid from a plastic bag on her left shoulder.

Police said Omiya has admitted his charge and quoted him as saying, “A different high school girl made a nasty remark to me, calling me ‘gross,’ so I was irritated.”

Police said the victim and Omiya had never met before. Omiya admitted to police he has done the same thing a few times in the past. 

