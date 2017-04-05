41-year-old man arrested for stabbing father to death

Crime ( 1 )

KANAGAWA —

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his 75-year-old father to death with a kitchen knife in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Tuesday.

According to police, Takeo Kosuge, who is currently unemployed, stabbed his father Shinobu in the back with a kitchen knife at their residence at around 6 p.m. on Monday, and then called 110 an hour later, Fuji TV reported. The victim was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police said Kosuge has admitted to killing his father and quoted him as saying he held a grudge against his dad who would constantly tell him to “get a job.”

Kosuge lived with his father and mother who was out at the time.

Japan Today

1 Comment

  • 0

    sensei258

    Lazy slug, 41 living at home, and sponging off his parents' pensions. You won't have to worry about getting a job now.

