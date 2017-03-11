48-year-old chiropractor acquitted of nunchaku possession charges

TOKYO —

On March 8, Judge Kazuo Oizumi of the Hiroshima High Court reversed the weapon concealment conviction of a 48-year-old chiropractor. The previous conviction was handed down after a police officer discovered three pairs of nunchaku in the man’s car while questioning him in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The man had originally been fined 9,900 yen, but Judge Oizumi rescinded the punishment ruling that, “In modern times, nunchaku are used for legitimate purposes like as a hobby or martial art training exercise” and that “It was reasonable to assume someone would have a collection of them [in a car] to train with after work.”

A fair judgment seeing as nunchaku have to be one of the least effective weapons in existence. The fact that this man had three pairs only works in his favor as nunchaku are one of the few weapons in existence that are less effective the more you have of them. They’d just get tangled up. Don’t get me wrong. In the right hands, nunchaku are quite possibly the coolest thing on Earth.

Here’s what readers of the news had to say:

“HYYYYyyyyaaaahhhhh!”

“Bruce Lee himself said that nunchaku have almost no offensive power and are only good for performance.”

“I would be more afraid of a guy wielding Joy-Con.”

“I guess some cop was trying to meet a quota.”

“The policeman who made the arrest was probably more of a Jackie Chan guy.”

“It was probably a good arrest. Anyone hanging out in a parking lot with nunchucks is up to no good.”

So it would appear that most are in agreement that nunchaku are hardly weapons and should be allowed to be carried freely in Japan.

Source: Asahi Shimbun via Hachima Kiko

