5 Bangladesh militants sentenced to death for killing Japanese

Bangladeshi policemen escort defendants, center, belonging to the militant group, Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, as they are brought to a court in Rangpur, Bangladesh, Tuesday. AP Photo

DHAKA, Bangladesh —

Five members of a banned militant group were sentenced to death by a Bangladesh court Tuesday for involvement in the slaying of a Japanese agricultural researcher two years ago.

Judge Noresh Chandra Sarker acquitted a sixth defendant belonging to the militant group, Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, in the northern Bangladeshi district of Rangpur.

Four of the defendants are in custody and a fifth man was tried in absentia.

Three masked men riding on a motorbike shot and killed Kunio Hoshi while he was riding in a rickshaw to his grass farm in Rangpur, a northern Bangladesh city, in October 2015. The area is 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Dhaka, the capital.

The Islamic State group issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi postings online. The report could not be independently confirmed.

Bangladesh has experienced a renewed level of Islamic militancy in recent years. Dozens of atheists, liberal writers, bloggers and publishers and members of minority communities and foreigners have been targeted and killed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

