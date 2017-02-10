6 men arrested for molesting, sharing porn photos of boys

YOKOHAMA —

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of molestation and taking and sharing pornographic images of young boys, the Kanagawa prefectural police said Thursday, adding the suspects are members of pedophile groups and the total number of victims may top 160.

Police of seven prefectures, including Kanagawa, arrested the suspects who are aged between 20 and 66 and allegedly belonged to two separate groups aimed at sharing pedophilic information and pornographic images of boys via social networking services.

Among them, four belonging to one of the groups have worked as escorts and volunteer caretakers for children’s camping tours with an aim to take such photos, the police said. The images included photos actually taken by the men during such tours, they added.

The seven prefectural police agencies have been able to build 21 cases so far, but they believe up to 168 kindergarten and elementary and junior high school students in nine prefectures have been victimized by the men.

More than 100,000 still images and videos of child pornography have reportedly been found at homes and locations related to the six men.

One of the six, 35-year-old Tetsuya Kaihotsu from Higashiosaka in Osaka Prefecture, allegedly molested seven elementary school-aged students at camping sites and other locations between 2014 and 2016, the police said.

He worked as a nursing staff member at a travel agency which specializes in camping tours for students, and called for other men to come to the camps as volunteer staffers, they added.

Akira Hashimoto, a 45-year-old elementary school teacher in Tokyo, allegedly molested a boy and took indecent images of him in Tokyo in March last year, the police said.

Kaihotsu has admitted to the allegations, while Hashimoto has denied part of the allegations, they said.

Kaihotsu and Hashimoto became acquainted with each other through a social networking service for pedophiles and eventually with other members, the police said.

