6 years sought for man caught by police using GPS without warrant

TOKYO —

Prosecutors sought 6 years in prison for a man charged with theft Wednesday despite police having gathered evidence using global positioning data without a warrant, a practice ruled illegal by Japan’s top court last month.

Yasunari Fukuma, 48, is suspected of stealing vehicles in eastern and western Japan regions between August 2013 and June 2014. He also faces other charges including drug possession and use.

The defense called on the Tokyo District Court not to adopt evidence from the GPS investigations, while the prosecutors claimed that their illegality was “not significant” as the GPS use was essential in the investigation and it did not greatly interfere with the defendant’s privacy.

The court is scheduled to hand down its ruling on May 30.

His trial comes after the Supreme Court on March 15 ruled against warrantless GPS data collection in investigations, saying it violates privacy and therefore constitutes a form of investigation requiring a warrant.

The top court also underscored the need for new legislation to allow GPS use in investigations, saying the current warrant system does not cover such investigation techniques.

Following the ruling, the National Police Agency ordered all prefectural police forces to refrain from GPS use in investigations.

