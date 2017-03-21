61-year-old mother arrested over death of mentally disabled daughter

FUKUOKA —

Police in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 61-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 36-year-old mentally disabled daughter.

According to police, Keiko Kino strangled to death her daughter Chiaki at around 2:30 a.m. Monday at their apartment in Yahatanishi Ward.

About 16 hours later, Kino called 110. Fuji TV quoted police as saying that Kino has admitted to the charge and said she killed her daughter, who suffered from an unspecified mental disability, because she was worn out from looking after her.

Kino and her daughter were the only two residents in the apartment.

Japan Today