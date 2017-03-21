61-year-old mother arrested over death of mentally disabled daughter

Crime ( 2 )

FUKUOKA —

Police in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 61-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 36-year-old mentally disabled daughter.

According to police, Keiko Kino strangled to death her daughter Chiaki at around 2:30 a.m. Monday at their apartment in Yahatanishi Ward.

About 16 hours later, Kino called 110. Fuji TV quoted police as saying that Kino has admitted to the charge and said she killed her daughter, who suffered from an unspecified mental disability, because she was worn out from looking after her.

Kino and her daughter were the only two residents in the apartment.

Japan Today

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • 0

    Aly Rustom

    That is just terrible. I really don't know what to say

  • 0

    Yubaru

    That is just terrible. I really don't know what to say

    But you said it.... and cases like this are waiting to happen all over the country.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Building a MORI LIVING Running Community

Building a MORI LIVING Running Community

MORI LIVINGLuxury Living

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Feel the History in Gyoda City

Feel the History in Gyoda City

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search