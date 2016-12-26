7 teens arrested for pelting police car with eggs, tofu, potatoes after false 110 call

Crime ( 1 )

SAGA —

Police in Imari, Saga Prefecture, have arrested seven teenagers, aged 17-18, for making a false 110 call to lure a police patrol car to a spot where they pelted it with eggs, tofu and potatoes.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. last Thursday. Sankei Shimbun reported that an anonymous male called 110 and complained that a bike gang was making a lot of noise on a national highway. When the police car arrived at the spot, the seven suspects hurled eggs, tofu and potatoes down onto the car from an overpass.

Police said the officers in the car were not hurt but the vehicle was damaged. The seven teens, who were seen on surveillance camera footage, have been charged with destruction of property and obstruction of police in the line of duty.

Police said six of the suspects live in Imari and one comes from Matsuura in Nagasaki Prefecture.

    sensei258

    Seems their educators must have been "negligent in providing guidance to the offending youths"

