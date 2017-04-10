73-year-old man arrested over murder of ailing wife

KUMAMOTO —

Police in Kumamoto City have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of killing his sick 74-year-old wife.

According to police, the suspect, Hiromi Iwamoto, called 119 at around 11 a.m. Saturday to say that he had strangled his wife with a towel, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the apartment and found Iwamoto’s wife, Yae, unconscious in the living room. She was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

Police said Iwamoto has admitted to killing his wife and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after her.

Police said the couple had moved into the apartment after their house was destroyed in last year’s earthquake. Iwamoto said the stress of having to relocate after the quake made his wife’s condition worse. 

    mitoguitarman

    Pitiful social security net in Japan

    sensei258

    Another old guy will get away with murder.

