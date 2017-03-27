76-year-old man found murdered in Niigata home

NIIGATA —

Police investigating the murder of a 76-year-old man in his municipal housing unit in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, last week, said Sunday he was last see alive two days before his body was found.

According to police, the body of Keichiro Nakajima was found in the living room of his apartment at around 10 a.m. on March 23. Fuji TV quoted police as saying he had beaten about the head by a blunt instrument and his ribs had been fractured.

Witnesses at the housing complex told police they last saw Nakajima about two days before his death—last Tuesday—when they went to his apartment to collect his association fee.

Police said they went to Nakajima’s apartment after a friend said he had been unable to contact him. The front door was locked. The apartment showed no signs of having been ransacked or any other signs of a struggle.

Japan Today