77-year-old man arrested for stalking woman, 42

AICHI —

Police in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 77-year-old man on charges of stalking a 42-year-old woman.

According to police, the suspect, Sueyoshi Oyama, and the woman first met in an izakaya (Japanese pub) last August and had dinner a few times together after that, Sankei Shimbun reported. However, the woman told Oyama in November she wasn’t interested in having a relationship with him and that she wanted to stop seeing him.

Police said that on March 11, Oyama showed up at the woman’s home with a gift and asked to be let him, but she refused. On March 16, he called the woman again, asking to speak with her and when she she said no, he allegedly threatened her.

Police said Oyama, who was arrested on Saturday, has admitted to calling the woman and showing up at her apartment with a gift, but denied that he threatened or stalked her.

Police said the woman had consulted them last November after she told Oyama she didn’t want to continue their friendship, expressing concern about how he might react.

