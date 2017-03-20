83-year-old man arrested over murder of wife in Iwate

IWATE —

Police in Shiwa, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 77-year-old wife.

According to police, Ekizo Tawara stabbed his wife Itsuko several times in the chest and neck at their home at around 6 p.m. Saturday. Sankei Shimbun reported that Tawara then called 110 and said he had stabbed his wife.

Police rushed to the house and found Itsuko lying on a futon, unconscious from her wounds. She was taken to hospital where she died about an hour later.

Police said Tawara has so far refused to say why he killed his wife.

Japan Today