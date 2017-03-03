84-year-old man arrested over death of wife suffering from dementia

TOKYO —

Police in Tokyo’s Hachioji have arrested an 84-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 81-year-old wife at their home last month.

According to police, a caregiver found the body of Setsuko Saito, who suffered from dementia, dead in one room and her husband Ryukichi unconscious in another room on the morning of Feb 23, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the woman was lying on a futon. She was confirmed dead at the scene. There were no external injuries on her body.

Saito’s husband was taken to hospital where doctors said he had swallowed a large amount of sleeping pills.

Police waited until Saito recovered before questioning him. On Thursday, police said he told them that he was worn out from looking after his wife and that he had given her sleeping pills and then strangled her. He was quoted by police as saying he wanted to die also and so he took sleeping pills himself.

