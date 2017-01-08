84-year-old man to face charges over fatal car accident in November

TOCHIGI —

An 84-year-old man, who crashed his car into a bus stop and then a university hospital building in Shimotsuke, Tochigi Prefecture, in November, killing one woman and injuring two other people, will be charged with dangerous driving resulting in death.

Police said they have been waiting for the driver, who was also injured in the accident, to recover before pressing charges, Fuji TV reported.

In the incident, the car first crashed into the bus stop just near the main entrance of Jichi Medical University Hospital at around 2 p.m. on Nov 10, killing an 89-year-old woman, Yaeko Wada, from Tokyo, who was sitting on a bench near the bus stop. The car kept going and then plowed into the hospital building entrance, injuring a 58-year-old woman and her 85-year-old mother from Saitama Prefecture.

Police said the man, who has not yet been named, told them he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake when he reached out to put coins in the ticket payment machine as he left the hospital parking lot.

