88-year-old driver who plowed into kids released; unlikely to be charged

YOKOHAMA —

Prosecutors on Thursday released an 88-year-old man whose truck plowed into school children, and he is unlikely to be charged with any crime as it appears he suffers from dementia without realizing it, an investigative source said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death and injury after a minitruck he was driving struck a group of school children as they were walking to school in Yokohama last October.

In the accident on the morning of Oct 28, Masaru Tashiro, 6, was killed and six others, including four elementary school students, were injured.

The driver had been detained until last Friday for assessment whether he was competent to be held responsible for his conduct.

He has no medical record of suffering from dementia, the source said.

According to police, the driver remembers little about what happened after leaving his home to take out the trash the morning before the fatal accident.

The driver is believed to have been involved in another accident on an express way and dropped by a gasoline station, but he has almost no memory of events prior to the accident.

