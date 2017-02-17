89-year-old man beaten, stabbed to death in Chofu

TOKYO —

A 89-year-old man has been found dead in his apartment after having been beaten and stabbed.

According to police, Kazuo Yamamoto was found lying on his bed by a caregiver at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Fuji TV quoted police as saying that Yamamoto had been punched in the face and beaten about the head. There were more than 10 bruises on his face.

Police said the victim had also been stabbed in the neck with a pair scissors which were found by his body.

Police said there were wounds on Yamamoto’s hands, indicating that he tried to protect himself against the frenzied attack.

    Aly Rustom

    That's terrible. If someone wanted to rob him, why not just do so? Why did they have to take the life of a defenseless old man? I hope they catch and put away the animal who did this to him.

