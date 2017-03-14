Accused groper on train escapes by jumping onto tracks

TOKYO —

A man accused of groping a woman on a train escaped by jumping onto the tracks and running away at JR Ochanomizu Station in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Monday. Fuji TV reported that the suspect boarded the train on the Sobu Line at Akihabara Station and allegedly touched the lower body of a 27-year-old female passenger. When the train arrived at Ochanomizu Station, the woman yelled at him. The man hurriedly left the train and then jumped onto the tracks, fleeing in the direction of Akihabara Station.

A station employee called police to report the incident.

The man is believed to be in his 30s to 40s and was wearing black clothing from head to toe. Police are looking at station surveillance camera footage to try and identify him.

Japan Today