Accused groper on train escapes by jumping onto tracks at Tokyo's Akabane Station

TOKYO —

A man accused of groping a woman in a train car on the JR Saikyo Line escaped by jumping onto the tracks at Akabane Station in Tokyo’s Kita Ward on Wednesday night.

It was the third time this month that an accused groper has resorted to jumping onto the tracks to escape in the Tokyo metropolitan area. One of the earlier incidents—on March 14—also occurred on the Saikyo Line at Ikebukuro Station, while the other case took place near Ochanomizu Station.

In Wednesday’s incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m., a woman yelled at a man whom she accused of groping her and held onto his arm until the train reached Akabane Station, Sankei Shimbun reported. As they stepped from the train onto the platform, the suspect broke free and jumped onto the tracks. A station employee called 110 but the suspect eluded a police search of the area.

JR officials said train services were delayed for about 30 minutes.

Police said they are looking at station surveillance camera footage to try and identify the suspect.

