All prefectures to have support centers for sexual assault victims

TOKYO —

Each of Japan’s 47 prefectures is expected to have a support center where victims of rape and other sexual assaults will be able to receive medical treatment and counseling, due largely to new subsidies from the central government, according to a Kyodo News survey.

Eleven prefectures currently without such a facility—Aomori, Iwate, Akita, Toyama, Ishikawa, Yamanashi, Shizuoka, Nara, Kagawa, Ehime and Kochi—have begun considering setting one up although six of them do not have a concrete timetable at the moment.

The support centers, dubbed “one-stop assistance centers” by the government, serve as a refuge for sexual assault victims, including those who find it hard to report their case to police.

The centers offer the women comprehensive support including arrangement for examination by an obstetrician-gynecologist, checks for sexually transmitted diseases and counseling sessions. The facilities also report cases to police and lawyers.

Such facilities are being built to enable offering the victims all necessary support in one place, so they do not have to explain their experience numerous times at various institutions.

The central government is allocating 160 million yen ($1.42 million) in the budget plan for the fiscal year from April for such centers. The subsidies are designed to partially compensate local governments for the costs of setting up and operating the support centers, and footing victims’ medical bills.

The government has set a goal of having at least one support center set up in each prefecture by 2020.

Thirty-six prefectures have at least one support center already set up for the victims. In Osaka, for example, the Sexual Assault Crisis Healing Intervention Center Osaka, located at Hannan Chuo Hospital in Matsubara, provides around-the-clock treatment and counseling for sexual assault victims.

Nagasaki Prefecture established its center in April last year. Before the launch, local authorities received only around a dozen inquiries a year on sexual violence. The figure has risen to more than 200 after the opening.

“We didn’t expect such an increase. Special institutions and staff with special knowledge are necessary,” said Tatsuo Kinoshita of the Nagasaki center.

But the center currently has only one woman as staff to receive inquiries and operates from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

“We’d like to operate 24 hours a day, but it’s more difficult in local areas to secure staff and budget,” Kinoshita said.

Of the 11 prefectures considering setting up a support center, Kagawa plans to open one in April, Iwate around this fall, Akita and Ishikawa sometime between this April and March next year, and Toyama no later than April next year, according to the survey conducted between January and February.

Mika Kobayashi, a sexual violence victim who has acted to support other victims, said the building of such centers across Japan is significant.

“It encompasses a message that the government is paying attention to victims and that communities support them,” she said.

She expressed hope that local authorities will adequately publicize the facilities so women who need them know they exist.

