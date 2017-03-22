American man arrested for assaulting taxi driver, refusing to pay fare

TOKYO —

An American man has been arrested in Tokyo on charges of assaulting a taxi driver after refusing to pay his fare.

According to police, Brittain Kanoa, 27, is accused of physically assaulting the 47-year-old driver of the taxi he used at around 3:30 a.m. on March 14 in Tokyo’s Kameido district, and fleeing the scene without paying the driver, Fuji TV reported. The ride cost 6,500 yen.

In a bizarre twist, the driver did a U-turn and went after the man who flagged him down a few minutes later and got in without realizing it was the same taxi. The driver recognized Kanoa and drove to the nearest “koban” (police box).

Police said Kanoa then hit the driver in the face and neck once again in an attempt to escape, but the driver eventually managed to drive to the koban.

Police quoted Kanoa as saying he couldn’t remember the incident because he was drunk.

Japan Today