American man arrested for smuggling marijuana in candy

TOKYO —

Police have arrested a 36-year-old American man on suspicion of smuggling marijuana hidden inside candy into Japan.

According to Kanagawa prefectural police, Ryan White, 36, imported 208 pieces of candy, which contained 7.8 kgs of marijuana inside them, via air mail that arrived at Narita international airport on Nov 29, Fuji TV reported. White, who came to Japan in mid-November, was working at a restaurant in Nozawa Onzen, Nagano Prefecture, at the time.

The marijuana was discovered in the candy box by a Kanagawa customs officer and then sent on to White.

Police said White has admitted to the charge and said he asked a friend to send the package to him. He was quoted as saying he needed the marijuana as relief from pain from a snowboarding injury and that he paid $600 for it.

Japan Today