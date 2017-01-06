American man arrested for smuggling marijuana in candy

TOKYO —
Police have arrested a 36-year-old American man on suspicion of smuggling marijuana hidden inside candy into Japan.
According to Kanagawa prefectural police, Ryan White, 36, imported 208 pieces of candy, which contained 7.8 kgs of marijuana inside them, via air mail that arrived at Narita international airport on Nov 29, Fuji TV reported. White, who came to Japan in mid-November, was working at a restaurant in Nozawa Onzen, Nagano Prefecture, at the time.
The marijuana was discovered in the candy box by a Kanagawa customs officer and then sent on to White.
Police said White has admitted to the charge and said he asked a friend to send the package to him. He was quoted as saying he needed the marijuana as relief from pain from a snowboarding injury and that he paid $600 for it.
Japan Today
2
descendent
7.8 kgs of marijuana?! That's either a typo, or this guy is going away for a very long time.
1
commanteer
$600 for 7.8 kgs? That guy knows how to drive a hard bargain! Not so good at smuggling, though.
-1
taj
Yep, 7.8 kgs of just pot, would make for one hefty box of candy!
0
PTownsend
Must have been edibles.
0
commanteer
7.8 grams, apparently. I have to wonder why people go through so much trouble and take such huge risks for such a small amount of pleasure.
