Anesthesiologist arrested for stealing drugs from hospital

SAITAMA —

Police in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old male anesthesiologist on suspicion of stealing drugs from a hospital.

According to police, the incident came to light on Feb 3 when the suspect, Hajime Narahama, allegedly stole fentanyl, a potent synthetic opiate, during a patient’s operation. Fuji TV reported that Narahama hid the drug in his bag.

A female nurse contacted police after witnessing Narahama use a syringe to inject himself with a drug on the hospital premises. Following his arrest, the anesthesiologist has admitted to the charge of being in wrongful possession of pharmaceutical controlled substances.

Japan Today