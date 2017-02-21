Anesthesiologist arrested for stealing drugs from hospital

Crime ( 0 )

SAITAMA —

Police in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old male anesthesiologist on suspicion of stealing drugs from a hospital.

According to police, the incident came to light on Feb 3 when the suspect, Hajime Narahama, allegedly stole fentanyl, a potent synthetic opiate, during a patient’s operation. Fuji TV reported that Narahama hid the drug in his bag.

A female nurse contacted police after witnessing Narahama use a syringe to inject himself with a drug on the hospital premises. Following his arrest, the anesthesiologist has admitted to the charge of being in wrongful possession of pharmaceutical controlled substances.

Japan Today

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
New Trend In Japan: Sakura, Onsen and Hinamatsuri

New Trend In Japan: Sakura, Onsen and Hinamatsuri

Matsumoto-roOnsen

A Japanese-style hotel in Chiba prefecture

A Japanese-style hotel in Chiba prefecture

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search