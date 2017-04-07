Another arrest warrant served on ex-NHK reporter over 3rd rape

KOFU —

A former reporter for public broadcaster NHK who has been charged with two rapes was served with a fresh arrest warrant Thursday on suspicion of another rape, police said.

Yasutaka Tsurumoto, 28, is suspected of breaking into the room of a woman in her 20s and sexually assaulting her early in the morning on Dec. 12, 2013, while working as a reporter at the Yamanashi Prefecture bureau of NHK.

He has denied the allegation, the police said.

Tsurumoto was indicted in February on a charge of raping a woman a year earlier in Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and indicted again Wednesday over another rape in October 2014 in Yamanashi.

DNA samples collected from the two incident sites in Yamanashi matched those left at the scene in Yamagata, investigators said.

According to an investigative source, Tsurumoto has also denied the charges in those cases.

Tsurumoto worked in NHK’s Yamanashi bureau between 2011 and 2015 before moving to the Yamagata bureau in July 2015. He was dismissed on Feb. 16.

NHK Chairman Ryoichi Ueda said in a regular press conference Thursday that Tsurumoto bears a grave responsibility for hurting the credibility of the public broadcaster. Ueda also said he takes the incidents “very seriously.”

“We would like to extend our deepest apology once again to those victimized in the incidents and those concerned as well as the viewers,” he said.

