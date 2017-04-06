Another temple found possibly vandalized with liquid

TOKYO —

Zojoji Temple in central Tokyo may be the latest victim of suspected vandals believed to have defaced shrines and temples across Japan this month with a liquid substance, according to the police.

At least a dozen stains were found at various locations including on the temple’s bell and the Sangedatsumon wooden main gate, which was built in 1622 and is designated a national important cultural property.

Police are investigating the case on suspicion of destruction of property and buildings at the shrine, which is located near Tokyo Tower.

A temple official found a liquid stain on the main gate early Tuesday evening and reported the incident to the police Wednesday morning after another stain was found on a stone figure. The gate remains open during nighttime to allow people to enter the temple’s premises freely.

The stains were made by an oil-like liquid, the temple official said.

Similar stains have been found this month at various shrines and temples in Japan, including Meiji Shrine, a Shinto site in Tokyo with strong imperial connections; Shimogamo Shrine in Kyoto, a UNESCO World Heritage site; and Kimpusenji temple in Nara, a national treasure. Shurijyo castle in Okinawa was found to have been similarly damaged.

