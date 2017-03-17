Body of newborn child found in sewage disposal plant of Tokyo Disneyland

CHIBA —

The body of a newborn child was found at a waste treatment facility of the Tokyo Disneyland amusement park just outside Tokyo on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The police suspect that the child, whose sex was not immediately clear, was dumped within the seaside theme park because the facility treats sewer water from there.

A male worker found the body at an indoor filtering area shortly after 1 p.m., the police said, adding it was not there on Wednesday morning.

The facility treats waste water from not just the areas accessed by visitors but those only accessible by theme-park workers, according to Oriental Land Co, the operator of the amusement park.

