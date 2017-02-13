Body of woman in underwear found in apartment building parking lot

KOBE —

Police in Kobe are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman whose body was found outside her apartment building on Sunday.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday and reported that a woman in her underwear was lying on the ground in the parking lot beside her two-storey apartment building in Nishi Ward, Fuji TV reported. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified her as Yuka Kataoka, who lived in an apartment on the first floor of the building. They said her body had cuts and abrasions to her feet, arms and waist, but no other external injuries, and that she had been dead for less than a day.

Japan Today