Bogus deliveryman arrested for assaulting, robbing woman in her 80s

Crime ( 1 )

TOKYO —

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of assault and robbery after he posed as a parcel deliveryman to enter the home of a woman in her 80s, roughed her up and then robbed her.

According to police, the incident occurred last October in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward. Fuji TV reported that the suspect, Shoichi Onuma, dressed as a “takyubin” (delivery service) employee, knocked on the woman’s front door, carrying a cardboard box. When she opened the door, he forced his way in, threatened her with a fruit knife and demanded money.

After the woman handed over about 600,000 yen, Onuma bound her hands and feet with cable ties and left.

According to police, Onuma and his elderly victim both went to the same hospital last year, and at that time, the woman remembers him asking her if she lived alone and if she ever kept much cash in the house.

Japan Today

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    Aly Rustom

    When I read the headline, I assumed he'd be a younger man. Was shocked to hear that he is pushing 70.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Improving Your Intestinal Health at Enoshima Island Spa

Improving Your Intestinal Health at Enoshima Island Spa

The Enoshima Island SpaHealth & Fitness

Summer 2017 Semester at Temple University, Japan Campus

Summer 2017 Semester at Temple University, Japan Campus

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

20th Anniversary Special Offer

20th Anniversary Special Offer

Offer ends: Mar 21, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Crime

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search