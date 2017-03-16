Bogus deliveryman arrested for assaulting, robbing woman in her 80s

TOKYO —

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of assault and robbery after he posed as a parcel deliveryman to enter the home of a woman in her 80s, roughed her up and then robbed her.

According to police, the incident occurred last October in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward. Fuji TV reported that the suspect, Shoichi Onuma, dressed as a “takyubin” (delivery service) employee, knocked on the woman’s front door, carrying a cardboard box. When she opened the door, he forced his way in, threatened her with a fruit knife and demanded money.

After the woman handed over about 600,000 yen, Onuma bound her hands and feet with cable ties and left.

According to police, Onuma and his elderly victim both went to the same hospital last year, and at that time, the woman remembers him asking her if she lived alone and if she ever kept much cash in the house.

Japan Today