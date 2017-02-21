Botched genital surgery triggered yakuza attack on nurse: prosecutors

FUKUOKA —

A 2013 assault on a nurse by a crime syndicate in Fukuoka Prefecture was ordered by its 70-year-old boss who was dissatisfied with the results of some plastic surgery on his genitals, prosecutors said Monday.

Satoru Nomura, who heads the syndicate Kudo-kai in the southwestern prefecture, opted for “organized retaliation” as he “unjustifiably resented the failed surgery,” the prosecutors said in their opening statement at the trial of a former senior member of the group who was allegedly involved in the case.

The female nurse, who was part of the surgical team when Nomura underwent the operation at a cosmetic surgery clinic in August 2012, was injured after being stabbed by her attacker.

In Monday’s trial at the Fukuoka District Court, the former senior member, Yoshinobu Nakata, denied charges that he had conspired with the leaders of the syndicate to attack the nurse.

Nakata, 41, admitted that he had given a lift to a perpetrator in the nurse case but added that he had no intention of killing her. He also said he did not know whether the assault was organized by the Kudo-kai.

According to the prosecutors, Nakata, who has also been indicted over two other attacks, allegedly stabbed the nurse in the neck and chest in January 2013 on a street in the city of Fukuoka.

Nomura and other senior Kudo-kai members have been charged in relation to all three attacks and the focus is on whether prosecutors can prove they were ordered by Nomura.

During Monday’s hearing, the prosecutors used phone conversation records, which were wiretapped under law, to say Kudo-kai members had communicated with each other on mobile phones to develop plans for the attack.

© KYODO

    sensei258

    70-year-old boss who was dissatisfied with the results of some plastic surgery on his genitals

    LOL, if you're 70, and your genitals are still working, you should be happy. Maybe he wanted to add a couple of inches, but they removed it instead. LOL

  • 0

    Yubaru

    Dude has some serious confidence issues, and at 70 I get the feeling he'll never learn. What a dick!

