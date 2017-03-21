Cabinet approves contentious anti-conspiracy bill

TOKYO —

The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave its approval on Tuesday to a controversial bill that would punish preparations to carry out serious crimes, ostensibly in an effort to combat terrorism.

The government claims that the bill is a necessary measure to thwart terrorism at the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, and to ratify the U.N. Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, which Japan signed in 2000. But its passage through parliament is unlikely to be smooth.

The Abe administration has stressed that the bill is less wide-reaching than three previous submissions that flopped amid concern they could allow the suppression of discourse.

Opponents, however, warn that the latest version could still lead to invasive state surveillance and arbitrary punishment of civic groups and labor unions.

The ruling coalition will submit the proposed amendment to the organized crime law in the current Diet session, due to end mid-June.

The government’s top spokesman insisted that the bill is sufficiently different from previous versions to “eliminate uncertainty and concern.”

“We have made clear that (the bill) will not apply to ordinary companies or civic (groups), will only punish practical preparations rather than just the planning of crimes, and will be limited to 277 crimes, which is the absolute minimum possible,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

But opposition parties vowed to put up a fight to prevent the bill from becoming law.

“This is no different from the conspiracy charge in the three previously scrapped bills,” Kazunori Yamanoi, the Diet affairs chief of the main opposition Democratic Party, told reporters.

According to a draft of the bill, the charge of conspiracy will be applicable to “organized crime groups.”

The charge will punish preparations by a group of two or more people, with at least one of them procuring funds or supplies or surveying a location.

The U.N. convention calls on signatories to adopt laws criminalizing the planning of “serious crime,” which it defines as offenses punishable by four or more years in prison, in connection with organized criminal groups.

The government had originally sought for the planning of 676 different crimes to be included in the bill, but whittled this down to 277 crimes following pressure from within the ruling coalition.

If revised, the law on organized crime will impose penalties of up to five years in prison for conspiring to commit murder and other serious crimes that are punishable by the death penalty, life imprisonment or more than 10 years’ imprisonment if convicted.

A penalty of up to two years in prison will be applicable to a conspiracy to commit lesser crimes within the 277 offenses.

But penalties will be reduced for those who plot a crime but turn themselves in before it is committed.

The bill also proposes punishing the planning of crimes for the purpose of maintaining or expanding the illicit interests of organized crime groups.

Opposition parties and the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, a legal advocacy group, have argued the bill would amount to a fundamental change in Japan’s criminal code by charging people in connection with crimes that have not been committed.

The bill’s opponents also argue that its scope is not sufficiently limited to terrorist groups despite the government’s insistence that such groups are the bill’s target.

A group protested outside Abe’s office and residence close to the Diet in Tokyo on Tuesday, waving banners arguing that the conspiracy charge envisioned in the bill violates the Constitution. According to organizers, about 300 people turned up in the rain.

Miho Monda, a 50-year-old homemaker from Saitama Prefecture just north of Tokyo, said she was frightened by the bill.

“We cannot excuse this runaway administration which is denying the fundamental elements of democracy,” she said.

Yuichi Kaido, a lawyer with the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, said the bill could be used to quash mass movements that raise objections to the government.

“It threatens civic life by allowing the surveillance and arbitrary investigation of individuals,” Kaido said.

Similar bills were unsuccessfully submitted to parliament between 2003 and 2005, when the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was also in power, but applied more broadly to “groups.”

