Cabinet OKs bill to toughen penalty for rape, other sex offenses

TOKYO —

The cabinet approved a bill Tuesday for sweeping legal revisions to toughen penalties for rape and other sex offenses, as well as recognize male rape victims for the first time.

The bill, if passed by the Diet, will raise the minimum sentence for rape to five years from the current three years, expanding the scope of victims from only females and no longer requiring a victim’s complaint in prosecuting an assailant in a rape or sexual molestation case.

Despite its often lifelong impact on victims, rape has long received a shorter minimum sentence of three years compared with five years for robbery under the current criminal law, which was enacted a century ago. The bill is designed to correct that legal imbalance.

Abolishing the requirement of complaints for prosecution is expected to help ease the burden on victims, as many are reluctant to go public by filing a complaint.

The bill, to be submitted to the current Diet session, was compiled after an advisory panel to the justice minister called for the changes in a report in September in response to calls from rape victims.

Among other envisioned revisions is a new clause for domestic sexual abuse which punishes parents or guardians for sex with children in their care, even where force or threats are not involved.

The current criminal law requires use of force or threats in establishing rape cases.

The bill also calls for raising the minimum sentence for rape resulting in death or injury to six years from five years and giving the same indefinite prison term or a term of seven years or longer for rape and robbery, regardless of the sequence of the crimes.

Currently, an offender who robs a victim after raping them faces a shorter sentence.

While the latest move marks a significant step forward for victims, some say toughening penalties alone cannot prevent sex crimes and call for enhancing correctional programs for offenders as well.

Japan has been seeking to strengthen penalties for sex offenses, with then-Justice Minister Midori Matsushima setting up in October 2014 an expert panel for reviewing them.

© KYODO