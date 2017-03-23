'Chainsaw Man' gets suspended sentence for threat posted on YouTube

MIE —

A 27-year-old man who threatened an employee of a parcel delivery company with a chainsaw and uploaded the video of it on YouTube last December was found guilty and handed an 18-month sentence suspended for three years by the Tsu District Court in Mie Prefecture on Wednesday.

According to the court, Kazuhiro Hasegawa, dubbed “Chainsaw Man” by the media, entered the office of a Yamato Transport Co delivery center in Iga City, Mie Prefecture, at 5:45 a.m. on Dec 3, and swung the chainsaw around, threatening an employee, Fuji TV reported. Hasegawa filmed the incident with his smartphone and then posted it on his YouTube channel, Hasegawa Kazuaki 8003TV.

After his arrest, Hasegawa told police he was upset that parcel he ordered had not been redelivered to his residence the night before after he was out earlier in the evening the first time the deliveryman came.

During the incident, which went on for about 10 minutes, Hasegawa threatened an employee while bellowing that he “hurry up and get my package and bring me the person in charge.” After he got his package, Hasegawa actually paid the delivery fee and then left.

During the trial, prosecutors said Hasegawa received 440,000 yen in revenue from YouTube after his went viral, and demanded a prison sentence of 18 months.

In handing down his ruling, Judge Masanori Takahashi said: “The crime was committed out of a self-centered motive and given that the incident was filmed, the suspect obviously planned it.”

Japan Today