Chile court rejects detention of suspect in probe of missing Japanese in France

Crime ( 4 )

Narumi Kurosaki is seen in this image taken from her Facebook page.

SANTIAGO —

Chile’s Supreme Court has rejected a request by French prosecutors for detention of a Chilean man suspected of being involved in the disappearance of a Japanese student in France.

The French prosecutors have put Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 26, on the international wanted list for allegedly killing Narumi Kurosaki, 21, who was last seen in Besancon, eastern France in early December. In Chile, the Supreme Court decides whether to detain a suspect wanted in a foreign criminal investigation.

The court prohibited Zepeda from leaving the country for two months.

The prosecutors have said Zepeda was formerly Kurosaki’s boyfriend and has fled to Chile, requesting that the suspect be detained and turned over.

A Supreme Court justice who made the decision cited a lack of sufficient evidence to allow the suspect to be placed in custody, indicating the French prosecutors will need to provide more evidence for the suspect’s extradition.

Although the body of Kurosaki, a student from the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, has not been found, the prosecutors said they have sufficient evidence to suspect murder.

© KYODO

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

4 Comments

  • 0

    Brainiac

    It must be heartbreaking for the woman's family, not knowing what happened to her. But unless the French police find her body, then I doubt they'll have enough evidence to have the suspect extradited from Chile. Life is so cruel.

  • 0

    TheGodfather

    The court prohibited Zepeda from leaving the country for two months

    Oh dear...

  • -1

    Sherman

    Boycott produce from Chile!

  • 0

    Daniel Naumoff

    A Supreme Court OF justice. And that is a stupid move from Chile.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 4-10, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 4-10, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

February Live Music at What the Dickens!

February Live Music at What the Dickens!

What the dickens! British pubBars

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search