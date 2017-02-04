Chile court rejects detention of suspect in probe of missing Japanese in France

SANTIAGO —

Chile’s Supreme Court has rejected a request by French prosecutors for detention of a Chilean man suspected of being involved in the disappearance of a Japanese student in France.

The French prosecutors have put Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 26, on the international wanted list for allegedly killing Narumi Kurosaki, 21, who was last seen in Besancon, eastern France in early December. In Chile, the Supreme Court decides whether to detain a suspect wanted in a foreign criminal investigation.

The court prohibited Zepeda from leaving the country for two months.

The prosecutors have said Zepeda was formerly Kurosaki’s boyfriend and has fled to Chile, requesting that the suspect be detained and turned over.

A Supreme Court justice who made the decision cited a lack of sufficient evidence to allow the suspect to be placed in custody, indicating the French prosecutors will need to provide more evidence for the suspect’s extradition.

Although the body of Kurosaki, a student from the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, has not been found, the prosecutors said they have sufficient evidence to suspect murder.

