Chilean put on wanted list over missing Japanese woman in France

BESANCON, France —

French police have put on the international wanted list a Chilean man in connection with a missing 21-year-old Japanese woman studying at a university in Besancon, France, a French newspaper reported Thursday.

The man in his 20s, who was listed on Monday through the International Criminal Police Organization or Interpol, had left for Chile after traveling to Geneva and Madrid, the French daily Le Parisien said in its online edition.

The police have been looking for the student, Narumi Kurosaki, as well as the man with whom she was last seen.

The police suspect foul play, possibly kidnapping or captivity, in the disappearance of Kurosaki, a student from the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan.

According to Le Parisien, the Chilean man dined with Kurosaki on Dec 4 at a restaurant in Ornans about 20 kilometers from Besancon. The pair then headed around midnight to a dormitory at the University of Franche-Comte where she was studying.

L’Est Republicain, a Besancon-based newspaper, reported that a woman with features similar to Kurosaki was spotted in Verdun, about 200 km north of Besancon. Investigators are trying to verify that eyewitness report.

Kurosaki could not be reached on her cell phone after she went missing and her credit card has also been suspended, according to authorities and informed sources.

Local authorities and other sources said Kurosaki began attending the university in eastern France in September to study French.

