Chilean suspect denies killing Japanese woman missing in France

SANTIAGO —

A Chilean man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 21-year-old Japanese student in France has submitted a statement to Chilean investigators denying involvement in her murder, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

In the statement submitted in late December, Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 26, admitted to seeing Narumi Kurosaki, 21, at a dormitory of a university in Besancon, eastern France, where she was studying. But he said he left her room after promising to meet again the next day before exiting the building through an emergency exit, adding he has never been contacted by Kurosaki since.

Kurosaki, a junior at Japan’s University of Tsukuba, went missing after dining and returning to her dormitory with Zepeda on the night of Dec 4, according to witnesses.

While her body has not been found, French authorities said they have enough evidence to believe she was murdered. They placed the Chilean man on the international wanted list and requested the South American country detain him after confirming he had returned to his homeland.

Chile’s Supreme Court rejected the arrest request on Feb 3, citing lack of evidence, but instead prohibited him from leaving the country for two months.

Zepeda appeared before the court Tuesday to be informed about the French request to detain and extradite him and the travel ban.

Zepeda and Kurosaki reportedly became acquainted in Japan and began dating from February 2015, but the two separated in October 2016 after Zepeda went back to Chile and Kurosaki went to study in France.

