Chile's Supreme Court summons suspect over Japanese student missing in France

Narumi Kurosaki AFP

SANTIAGO —

Chile’s Supreme Court has issued a summons for a Chilean man suspected of killing a Japanese student in France in December, officials said Wednesday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, is “summoned to appear on Tuesday, February 14,” said a statement from the country’s highest court.

Zepeda has been identified as the main suspect in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Narumi Kurosaki.

Kurosaki, 21, disappeared in December in Besancon in eastern France, where she had been studying French since September.

Investigators believe she was killed, but have still not found her body.

Zepeda was in Besancon the day she disappeared, according to French authorities, who suspect he murdered her and then fled home to Chile.

Chile’s Supreme Court last week rejected France’s request to arrest Zepeda, saying French authorities had provided only “scarce information” on the case against him.

However, it barred the Chilean teaching assistant from leaving the country pending a decision on France’s request to extradite him.

1 Comment

  • 0

    Yubaru

    Kudos to the Chilean courts. If there is evidence, fine, but just extradite someone based upon supposition or circumstantial evidence, no, that is wrong.

    If necessary, allow the French authorities to question the man IN Chile. Plus the courts took the right step as well in ordering the man to not leave the country until the issue is solved.

