Court puts bail on hold for antibase Okinawa activist

A court has put on hold the bail it granted for a prominent activist detained for five months in connection with his opposition to U.S. bases in Okinawa Prefecture after prosecutors called for a stay of execution of the decision.

The Naha District Court took the measure late Friday shortly after granting bail for Hiroji Yamashiro, 64, who heads the Okinawa Peace Action Center. The Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court is now going to judge whether he should be released or not, his lawyer said.

During his first court hearing at the district court, Yamashiro pleaded not guilty earlier in the day to charges of forcible obstruction of business and assault. But he admitted to the charge of property destruction for cutting barbed wire at a base.

Yamashiro has led groups opposing the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Air Station Futenma within the southernmost Japanese prefecture. He has been detained since October, prompting human rights groups including Amnesty International Japan to call for his immediate release.

A defense lawyer said during the hearing that Yamashiro’s arrest was an act of “suppression” as it “deprived citizens of a protest leader.”

Over the case he faces for the charge of forcible business obstruction, Yamashiro told the court he piled blocks before Camp Schwab in the Henoko area of Nago. He had no other choice and the act of protest was a “legitimate expression,” Yamashiro said.

Prosecutors said Yamashiro played a central role in the protest demonstrations and hindered construction work at the base, while the defense team argued his act does not constitute forcible obstruction as he did not overwhelm others and could have been removed easily from the scene.

Yamashiro is suspected of piling some 1,480 blocks in front of the gate of Camp Schwab in January 2016 in conspiracy with others to prevent delivery of equipment and materials needed for the relocation work there.

He is also suspected of injuring a male official of the local defense bureau by grabbing his shoulders and shaking him in August of that year near a U.S. military training area in Higashi, and using cutters on barbed wire at the facility in October.

