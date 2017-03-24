Daily cyberattacks more than double to all-time high in 2016

TOKYO —

The daily average number of cyberattacks or suspected threats swelled to a record 1,692 in 2016, more than double the previous year’s rate, police said Thursday.

The figure surged as home appliances and electronic devices became more connected through “Internet of Things” technology.

In 2015, the daily average number of cyberattacks or threats detected by censors installed at Internet access points nationwide by the National Police Agency totaled 729.3. The agency started compiling data in 2010.

As malware has spread overseas attacking IoT devices owned by companies, the agency is increasing its monitoring of potential hacking or preparatory acts at its 59 relevant facilities.

Meanwhile, the number of targeted emails containing a computer virus totaled 4,046—the highest since 2013 and up 5.7% from 2015.

There were eight cases in which institutions including Yamaguchi University, the University of Toyama and the Japan Business Federation, which represents the largest companies in the nation, were attacked, resulting in the possible leakage of information.

The number of cybercrimes confirmed by police across Japan increased to a record 8,324, up 2.8% from the year before, while the number of cybercrime inquiries hit an all-time high of 131,518, up 2.7% from the previous year.

