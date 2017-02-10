DNA links NHK reporter to 2nd rape case

KOFU —

A reporter of public broadcaster NHK, detained for an alleged rape in Yamagata Prefecture, is also suspected of being involved in a similar incident in a different prefecture, investigative sources said Thursday.

Yasutaka Tsurumoto, 28, who works for Japan Broadcasting Corp in Yamagata, was arrested Monday on suspicion of breaking into a woman’s room and sexually assaulting her in the prefecture in February last year.

The NHK reporter has denied the allegation, the police said, but the broadcaster said Thursday it has decided to terminate his employment.

It is necessary to respond to the case “strictly” as Tsurumoto has “significantly hurt the credibility of the public broadcaster,” NHK said in a statement.

Tsurumoto is also suspected of raping another woman in Yamanashi Prefecture as DNA samples collected from the Yamagata incident matched those left at the scene of the assault in Yamanashi, the sources said.

The rape in Yamanashi took place when Tsurumoto was working in the prefecture between 2011 and 2015. He was then transferred to NHK’s Yamagata bureau in July 2015 and worked there until being relocated to the prefecture’s Sakata office in July last year.

The police arrested him on suspicion of allegedly forcing his way into the residence of a woman in her 20s in the Murayama region in Yamagata Prefecture at around 5 a.m. on Feb 23 last year before raping her. He reportedly had that day off.

The woman, who was not acquainted with the suspect, suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal, police said.

The police said they searched Tsurumoto’s residence in Sakata on Monday and found women’s underwear.

© KYODO