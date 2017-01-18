Doctor arrested for fraud by falsely diagnosing sexual disease

TOKYO —

A Tokyo hospital director was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of defrauding a company executive by falsely diagnosing him as contracting a sexually transmitted disease, police said.

Michinari Hayashi, 69, head of Shinjuku Central Clinic, allegedly swindled about 26,000 yen in total from the executive in his 60s from Kokubunji, Tokyo, by falsely diagnosing him as testing positive for chlamydia through a blood test, and then selling him medicine more than a dozen times between September and December 2012 to treat the disease.

Hayashi denies the allegation and was quoted as telling investigators, “It is wrong. I will explain it later,” according to investigative sources.

After seeing no improvement in his health, the company executive later consulted another doctor and was told in December 2012 that he did not have chlamydia, according to the sources.

In April 2014 he filed a criminal complaint against the hospital for fraud, as have two other people, the sources said.

Several men, including the company executive and a restaurant worker in his 40s, also filed civil lawsuits against Hayashi demanding compensation.

The Supreme Court upheld an order last February for Hayashi to compensate the company executive, and last June to compensate the restaurant worker, who was falsely diagnosed with the same disease in October 2012.

