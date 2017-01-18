Doctor arrested for fraud by falsely diagnosing sexual disease

TOKYO —
A Tokyo hospital director was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of defrauding a company executive by falsely diagnosing him as contracting a sexually transmitted disease, police said.
Michinari Hayashi, 69, head of Shinjuku Central Clinic, allegedly swindled about 26,000 yen in total from the executive in his 60s from Kokubunji, Tokyo, by falsely diagnosing him as testing positive for chlamydia through a blood test, and then selling him medicine more than a dozen times between September and December 2012 to treat the disease.
Hayashi denies the allegation and was quoted as telling investigators, “It is wrong. I will explain it later,” according to investigative sources.
After seeing no improvement in his health, the company executive later consulted another doctor and was told in December 2012 that he did not have chlamydia, according to the sources.
In April 2014 he filed a criminal complaint against the hospital for fraud, as have two other people, the sources said.
Several men, including the company executive and a restaurant worker in his 40s, also filed civil lawsuits against Hayashi demanding compensation.
The Supreme Court upheld an order last February for Hayashi to compensate the company executive, and last June to compensate the restaurant worker, who was falsely diagnosed with the same disease in October 2012.
4
sensei258
After I have time to make up a good story
3
MarkX
I thought he was claiming they had a sexual disease, and then he was blackmailing them to keep quite or else he would inform their spouse or make it public. Not a bad scam come to think of it.
0
Yubaru
This doctor's "sex education" at work. If this was anywhere but Japan I'd be thinking that this "Doctor" is some religious nutcase and taking it out on his patients.
1
Moonraker
Another good reason to get a second opinion. Doctors often seem to see an opportunity to turn us and our ailment into an income stream and overstate its seriousness or fail to take decisive action first time. The next step is surely attractive; to invent the whole ailment.
2
chikv
Hanlon's razor for me, its quite risky to falsify a real blood test, and not really worth it for the amount of money taken. Until more information is available I would think is more likely the test is defective (contaminated?), or the person performing it or interpreting the results is not doing his work properly.
I could think of many other diagnostics that would bring more money to the clinic (the executive was sick afterall) and would be less complicated to treat and are not obligatory to be reported like an STD (not to mention the risk of an scandal bringing the whole thing up to light).
I mean, of course this could be a swindle but it would be an overly complicated one without any real need. Its more likely someone its incompetent and that is all.
0
Yokota
"swindled about 26,000 yen in total from the executive in his 60s from Kokubunji, Tokyo"
once the "Doc" found out this guy was an "executive"...yen signs lit up in his eyes.....allegedly
0
blahblah222
To be honest, std tests and treatment is hard to come by in Japan. Very few clinics do them and of those that do, many dont take insurance. I paid over 40,000 yen 2 years ago for this as well.
3
Nessie
No word on the doctor's medical license?
1
FightingViking
@Moonraker
Your post actually describes what's been happening to me right now... I'll be going back to "Gaikoku" for a "second opinion" (hopefully in the near future...)
1
trinklets2
Not so sure though, that chlamydia thing, isn't itchiness felt first before anything anything else? And the amt he's being sue for fraud is a pittance!
4
theeastisred
This is the perfect illustration of why doctors should never be selling medicines or relying on that for any part of their income. Very obvious conflict of interest.
0
goldorak
Must have been pretty awkward at these execs' dinner table when they were diagnosed with chlamydia...
0
rocketpanda
Can't wait for the follow up excuse, better make it a special one so we can add it to the list.
1
backscratcher
I wonder what was wrong with his health then? Maybe the article meant to say that Hayashi is accused of falsely claiming there had been no improvement in the company executive's health even after the treatments? Otherwise, couldn't it just have been that the chlamydia cleared up by the time he went to the other doctor?
