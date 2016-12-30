Driver arrested after crash leaves two elderly people dead, one in coma

AICHI —

Police have arrested the 54-year-old driver of a station wagon that went through a red light and collided with a small car, killing an elderly woman, her brother and seriously injuring the brother’s wife.

According to police, the crash occurred at around 1 p.m. Thursday at an intersection in Kita-Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. There are traffic lights at the intersection. However, the driver of the station wagon, part-time worker Kumiko Okuchi, was quoted by police as saying she didn’t notice that the light was red because she was checking a bag in the back seat. She has been charged with dangerous driving resulting in death.

Police said that Teruko Mizuno, 80, and her brother Hideo, 75, were killed in the crash, while Hideo’s wife Kazuko, 70, remains in a coma.

