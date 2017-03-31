Education ministry finds 62 illegal job placement cases

TOKYO —

Japan’s education ministry has confirmed 62 cases in which current or former employees acted illegally in finding jobs for retired or retiring bureaucrats.

The final report of the ministry’s probe into the practice of “amakudari” (descent from heaven) concludes it was systematically involved in the practice for several years.

The inquiry found the ministry tried to get around a 2007 law reform designed to combat the long-standing practice by which retired public servants secure plum jobs in sectors they used to oversee, a potential vehicle for corruption.

Announcing the findings Thursday, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Hirokazu Matsuno said punitive action will be taken against 37 more people, including 27 serving bureaucrats. This brings the total to 43.

“It’s highly regrettable that we are dealing with such an unprecedented large number,” Matsuno told a press conference.

“We will change our human resources practices and organizational culture to build a new ministry that can be trusted,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry said Thursday it has disciplined a former head of its human resources department for submitting a resume to the education ministry for use in job placement.

Japan’s ambassador to Bulgaria Shinichi Yamanaka is among those found responsible in the report and will return to Japan as soon as Friday to resign, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters after the report’s release.

The inquiry found that Yamanaka passed information on a job placement at Tokyo’s prestigious Waseda University to a potential candidate in 2012 while at the education ministry.

Inquiries into the practice have been taking place across the public service following an initial probe in January into the education ministry.

Thursday’s report summarizes the findings of a review of 27 suspected cases that turned up in the ministry’s own investigation and 37 cases it was instructed to look into by a Cabinet Office watchdog.

According to the report, the ministry maintained the job placement lobbying practice after the law reform by merely shifting primary responsibility from serving bureaucrats to retired ones.

Serving employees in the ministry’s human resources division exchanged information with retired ones, breaching the law.

Documents found in the investigation revealed that the practice was known to high-level officials, and the report is particularly damning of heavyweights involved in setting up and maintaining the scheme.

The report calls for a reorganization of parts of the human resource division and the establishment of a monitoring mechanism involving external observers carrying out regular checks.

It also urges a review of the relationships serving bureaucrats have with retired colleagues and a codification of acceptable and unacceptable interactions.

But the report does not cover the behavior of universities that took on the retired public servants, or what changes should be made within university management to stamp out the practice.

